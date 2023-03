Rockford Police investigate a shooting in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road Wednesday morning. A young girl was hurt in the incident.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A young girl is getting treatment for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Rockford Police officers arrived on scene in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road shortly after 2 a.m. They say the girl was shot more than once during the incident, and was transported away from the scene for treatment.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, authorities have not announced any suspects or arrests in this case.