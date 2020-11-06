Biden doubles lead over Trump in Nevada

(WTVO) — Former Vice President Joe Biden doubled his lead over President Trump in Nevada Friday morning as more vote totals came in from Clark County, home of Las Vegas.

Biden is now up 22,076 votes over Trump. Before, he was ahead by 11,438.

