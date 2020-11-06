Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

(WTVO) — ABC News is reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in the contest for Pennsylvania.

The current vote count at 7:52 a.m. CT puts Biden at 3,295,304 (49.4%) and Trump at 3,289,717 (49.3%).

There are still roughly 135,000 votes outstanding according to the state’s mail-in ballot dashboard.

A win in Pennsylvania gives the democratic candidate twenty more electoral votes, going over the 270 count he needs to win the presidency.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state that President Trump needed in order to defeat his opposing candidate–he also needs to gain electoral votes from Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada. Those three additional battleground states are still counting votes, as well as Alaska.

The state voted for President Trump in the 2016 election. Prior to then, Pennsylvania maintained a democratic streak for six elections since 1992.

Friday morning, Biden also took the lead over Trump in the State of Georgia, with 2,449,582 (49.39%) votes over Trump’s 2,448,485 (49.37%) and 99% of the vote count in.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

