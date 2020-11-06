Biden’s lead in Georgia more than doubles, counting could extend into Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in Georgia widened by a margin of 4,263 votes Friday afternoon after 7,000 ballots were entered in Gwinnett County.

Currently, Biden has 2,455,433 (49.4%) and President Trump has 2,451,170 (49.3%).

Earlier, the two candidates were approximately 1,000 votes apart, a margin which would result in a recount.

Election officials in Georgia say the vote count could continue into Saturday.

