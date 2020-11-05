Black men voted for Trump in record numbers, exit polls show

People listen while US President Donald Trump speaks during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre September 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Although 80% of Black men supported Joe Biden in the latest presidential election, exit polling show a record shift away from the Democratic party and toward President Donald Trump.

According to NBC News, over half of Black men who identified as conservative voted for Trump, and in the Midwest, 1 out of 3 Black men voted for the President.

About 26% of Black men with a high school diploma or less voted for Trump, but 22% of those with bachelor’s degrees and 20% with advanced degrees supported him.

Biden’s support among Black men was down from Hillary Clinton’s 82% and 87% for President Obama.

NBC News reported that support for the Democratic candidate slipped among Black women as well, but to a lesser degree, as Biden had the support of more than 9 out of 10 Black women.

Trump has campaigned for Black voters by securing long-term funding for historically black colleges, and partnering with entertainer Ice Cube to create an investment plan for African Americans called the Platinum Plan.

Trump is also the first president to officially designate the Klu Klux Klan as a terrorist organization.

