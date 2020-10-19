How would proposed ‘Fair Tax Amendment’ change income tax rates in Illinois? We find out

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year’s presidential election has already broken records for voter turnout. Illinois’ ‘Fair Tax Amendment’ is one of the controversial questions getting a lot of attention.

We sat down with a political scientist from NIU who explains what it is and how a fair tax would impact Illinois residents.

You may have already heard of the ‘Fair Tax Amendment’ proposed by democrats. The bill is pushing for a graduated income tax where the more you make, the more you’ll pay in taxes. Right now, the state’s income tax is run under a flat tax where every income level is taxed at the same rate.

“The idea is that if you have a small incremental change in the rate. For the very top income earners, that that would actually generates a lot more revenue than if you raise everybody’s tax,” said Dr. Kurt Thurmaier, NIU’s Chair of Department of Public Administration Chair.

It’s not a new concept. In fact, according to Dr. Thurmaier, a majority of states–including our neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin have a fair tax, or progressive tax as it is also known as.

“Iowa for example- their top rate is 8.5 percent. Every state is different they have different brackets,” Dr. Thurmaier added.

In Illinois, the current 4.95% flat individual income tax would be transformed into a six-rate-tax, with rates ranging from 4.75 to 7.99% depending on how much you make.

Anyone making between $10k and $100k will be taxed at 4.9%. If you make between $100k and $250k, you will be taxed at 4.95%–the same rate Illinois taxpayers are currently paying across the board.

If a single filer makes between $250k and $350k, their rate jumps to 7.75%. If passed, those new rates would take effect on January 1st. Could those rates change? The answer is yes. Dr. Thurmaier says the changes would be minimal.

“You can not have a much higher tax on the middle class that the surrounding states because then you could move to another state- but the chances that they would move that rate all the way down for people that make 50k a year..not very high… possible… but you can throw the people that do that out of the legislature,” Dr. Thurmaier added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story