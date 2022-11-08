The 11th Congressional District covers several suburban areas including Lemon in the southwest, Woodstock in the north as well as Naperville, Bolingbrook, Batavia Huntly, McHenry and part of Aurora.

Incumbent Democrat Bill Foster faces Republican Challenger Catalina Lauf.

Foster has been in Congress for 14 years but has only representing the 11th District for the last 10. In 2008, he won the special election to Dennis Hastert’s seat after his retirement. He held that seat for one term, then lost to Republican Randy Hultgren in 2010. Foster moved to Naperville and won the 11th District seat

in 2012.

Lauf ran in another district in 2020 and lost but was featured at the Republican National Convention and has been featured on Fox News. She worked for the Rauner campaign in 2018 and Trump’s Department of Commerce the same year.