Illinois mail in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 1 million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election.

That’s roughly triple the number of the last presidential election contest in 2016. The record number during the coronavirus pandemic has left election officials scrambling to adjust.

Some are hiring more staff. Some voters are also worried about the process with reports of mail delays and drop boxes not available in all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, a partisan battle over the practice is making its way through the courts weeks before the first ballots are scheduled to go out later this month.

