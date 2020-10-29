Republican J Hanley and Democrat Paul Carpenter vie to become next Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The race for Winnebago County State’s Attorney is between two candidates who have had experience with prosecutions in the stateline.

Democrat Paul Carpenter has been assistant to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney since 2011, and has been practicing law in northern Illinois since 2001.

His opponent, Republican J Hanley, has also served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Winnebago County, with experience as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Arizona.

The City of Rockford has seen more homicides in 2020 than any single year in the last two decades. Both candidates say making sure residents feel safe is a priority.

“I would also like to create a gun court,” Hanley said. “It’s a specialty court, but really, it’s just a designated judge and prosecutor who would handle gun crimes. A lot of people talk about the severity of the punishment, but I would talk a little more about the swiftness.”

Carpenter said, “We can reduce the likelihood that a person who has committed a crime will commit a crime in the future. We can make sure we are fully staffing and encouraging problem-solving courts, specialty courts, mental health courts, which actually addresses the root causes of crime; hold offenders accountable, but also get the services that people need to make it less likely that they are going to commit offenses again in the future.”

Civil unrest around the country and in Rockford, surrounding the use of force tactics and proper prosecution, has drawn a new light on the State’s Attorney’s job.

Both Hanley and Carpenter say that growing trust with the African American community would be an important and complex issue to tackle.

“One thing that we can do better at is explaining the [criminal justice] process,” Hanley said. Like [with] this officer involved shooting (of Tyris Jones), there is this Integrity Task Force. I suspect most people don’t even know what that is. Who make that task force up, what they will actually do, and what the timelines are for those. I think if we can be more transparent with respect to the process, people will trust the outcome.”

Carpenter said, “I would implement a system where people can report crimes by police officers to the State’s Attorney’s office, so the state’s attorney can refer those for investigation, hopefully to an independent agency. That’s a thing we can do pretty quickly, and I think would be helpful.”

