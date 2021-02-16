Rock County announces unofficial primary election results

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County election officials have released results in the 2021 Spring Wisconsin Primary Election.
Officials say that only around 5% of 121,000 eligible voters (6,533) cast ballots on Tuesday, compared to over 85,000 votes from November’s Presidential Election.
Rock County’s unofficial results are as follows:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction (Top two move on to the April Election)
- Jill Underly……………………………………………… 2135
- Deborah Kerr…………………………………………… 1346
- Steve Krull……………………………………………….. 443
- Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams………….. 667
- Troy Gunderson ………………………………………… 300
- Joe Fenrick……………………………………………….. 335
- Sheila Briggs……………………………………………. 1211
Oregon School District Area 1 – School Board Member (Top two move on to the April Election)
- Sheri Pollock………………………………………………… 0
- Aaron Zitzelsberger……………………………………….. 0
- Joshua King…………………………………………………. 5
- Mary A. Lokuta…………………………………………….. 1
Whitewater Unified School District – School Board Member (Top four move on to the April Election)
- Jakub Fadrowski…………………………………………… 2
- Larry Kachel………………………………………………. 40
- Maryann Zimmerman……………………………………. 49
- Andrea M. Svec…………………………………………… 22
- Tom Ganser……………………………………………….. 40
The County Board of Canvassers will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 to review and certify Rock County results for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. School Districts will hold separate canvasses to review and certify the results of their respective districts races.