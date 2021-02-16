Rock County announces unofficial primary election results

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County election officials have released results in the 2021 Spring Wisconsin Primary Election.

Officials say that only around 5% of 121,000 eligible voters (6,533) cast ballots on Tuesday, compared to over 85,000 votes from November’s Presidential Election.

Rock County’s unofficial results are as follows:

State Superintendent of Public Instruction (Top two move on to the April Election)

Jill Underly……………………………………………… 2135

Deborah Kerr…………………………………………… 1346

Steve Krull……………………………………………….. 443

Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams………….. 667

Troy Gunderson ………………………………………… 300

Joe Fenrick……………………………………………….. 335

Sheila Briggs……………………………………………. 1211

Oregon School District Area 1 – School Board Member (Top two move on to the April Election)

Sheri Pollock………………………………………………… 0

Aaron Zitzelsberger……………………………………….. 0

Joshua King…………………………………………………. 5

Mary A. Lokuta…………………………………………….. 1

Whitewater Unified School District – School Board Member (Top four move on to the April Election)

Jakub Fadrowski…………………………………………… 2

Larry Kachel………………………………………………. 40

Maryann Zimmerman……………………………………. 49

Andrea M. Svec…………………………………………… 22

Tom Ganser……………………………………………….. 40

The County Board of Canvassers will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 to review and certify Rock County results for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. School Districts will hold separate canvasses to review and certify the results of their respective districts races.