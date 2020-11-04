WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.
“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bears release veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr.
- Trump sues to halt absentee vote counting in Pennsylvania
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus update for Wednesday, November 4th
- Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count
- Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!