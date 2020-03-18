Voters pass measure to create Winnebago County mental health sales tax

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A measure to implement a mental health sales tax passes.
The proposal will increase the sales tax from 7.25% to 7.75%. County leaders estimate it will generate $13 million per year for mental health services.
In 2018, 235 people died in mental illness related deaths in Winnebago County. Supporters said the high number highlighted the need for more funding.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Southwest Airlines suspends flights to and from Chicago Midway after workers test positive for COVID-19
- Ex-sheriff wins Illinois GOP Senate primary; faces Durbin
- Chicago-area prosecutor haunted by handling of Smollett case wins Democratic nomination
- Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam
- Support groups rely on technology to maintain personal connection
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!