Voters pass measure to create Winnebago County mental health sales tax

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A measure to implement a mental health sales tax passes.

The proposal will increase the sales tax from 7.25% to 7.75%. County leaders estimate it will generate $13 million per year for mental health services.

In 2018, 235 people died in mental illness related deaths in Winnebago County. Supporters said the high number highlighted the need for more funding.

