(WTVO) — Country music star Zach Bryan, 27, addressed his Thursday arrest on social media, apologizing to police and fan for ‘out of line’ behavior.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Bryan said on Instagram. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma around 6:40 p.m. Thursday night. He was charged with obstruction of investigation and was released after posting bond, according to the Tennessean.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tennessean, the incident began when Bryan’s security guard was pulled over by a state trooper.

Bryan allegedly pulled up next to the officer and asked what was taking so long. When asked to get back into his truck, Bryan refused.

“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” Bryan reportedly told the trooper.

In a separate post on X/Twitter, Bryan admitted to getting angry and “mouthing off,” at the officer.

“I didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child,” he said.

Bryan’s next tour date, September 24 in Franklin, Tennessee, is not expected to be impacted by the arrest.