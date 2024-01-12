(WTVO) — Tisa Farrow, sister of Mia Farrow, and star of the cult-classic Italian horror splatter film Zombie has died. She was 72.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrow died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Mia Farrow reported on Instagram that her sister passed away “apparently in her sleep.”

“If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there,” she wrote. “She was the best of us — I have never met a more generous and loving person. She loved life & never complained. Ever.”

Farrow made her screen debut in Homer (1970) and appeared in James Toback’s Fingers (1978), opposite Harvey Keitel.

She also starred in films like Only God Knows (1974) and The Initiation of Sarah (1978).

She is most widely remembered for her role in Lucio Fulci’s cult gore movie, Zombie (1979) released overseas as Zombie Flesh Eaters or in Italy as Zombi 2.

Advertised with the tagline “We Are Going to Eat You,” the film, conceived as an unofficial sequel to George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (1978) finds Farrow traveling to a Caribbean island to find her missing father, a doctor who is dealing with a plague of the living dead.

She appeared in another Italian splatter movie, Anthropophagus (1980) before leaving show business and becoming an ER nurse.