Newsfeed Now: FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 booster shots; Brian Laundrie search resumes with cadaver dogs

(NEXSTAR) – After no action at the Florida Carlton Reserve for days, law enforcement, including a K-9 forensics unit, arrived Thursday to resume the manhunt for Brian Laundrie.

An FDA advisory committee has recommended emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The panel of outside advisers recommendED a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults with other health problems, jobs, or living situations that put them at increased risk from COVID-19.

Department of Homeland Security announced non-essential travel across the border to Canada and Mexico is allowed again but only for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

FedEx and UPS are frantically searching for help right now. Between both companies, they are looking to hire almost 200,000 people nationwide.

Shelter kittens are delivering seniors the purfect prescription for happiness and health.

While the tiny felines are a source of comfort and delight, they are also in need of help themselves.

