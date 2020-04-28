Bears add defensive line depth by signing John Jenkins

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 31: John Jenkins #73 of the Chicago Bears rushes against the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 25-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears aren’t done adding to their roster. Tuesday afternoon they announced the signing of nose tackle John Jenkins.

Jenkins has played in the NFL since 2013 when he was drafted in the third round by the Saints. He has since played for the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and yes the Bears. He was with the Bears in 2017. He played in eight games and he started one of those.

Last season with the Dolphins he started five games while playing in all 16. He had 34 tackles and one sack. In his career Jenkins has 2.5 sacks and eight tackles-for-loss in 82 games.