Bears add five more players to 2020 draft class on final day

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears were busy on the third and final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall, they took care of some much-needed areas, including their offensive line. Let’s start with the fifth round, where they came away with three picks.

The Bears began day three by trading up eight spots to get DE Trevis Gipson out of Tulsa as the 155th overall pick. This past season, Gipson had eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Chicago traded a 2021 fourth-round pick to Minnesota so they could get Gipson.

For their 163rd overall pick, the Bears took CB Kindle Vildor out of Georgia Southern. Now, we know fans might see this and think, another cornerback? Listen and trust us when we say, you want competition. In 2019, Vildor had two interceptions. He also ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the combine.

We told you the Bears were busy, but they really got to work in the fifth round. They traded up again to get the 173rd overall pick, when they chose WR Darnell Mooney from Tulane. It’s the same school former Bears star Matt Forte played for. Mooney also ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, so he’s pretty fast. Chicago traded the 196th, 200th and 233rd pick to Philadelphia for the 173rd and 227th pick.

So, that meant the Bears had back-to-back picks in the seventh round at 226 and 227. At 226, they took OL Arlington Hambright out of Colorado. As a grad transfer this past season, Hambright played at left tackle with the Buffaloes, when he had 68 knockdown blocks and 12 touchdown blocks.

As the 227th overall pick, Chicago finished things off with OL Lachavious Simmons from Tennessee State. He played left and right tackle, as well as left guard with the Tigers.