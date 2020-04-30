Bears adding free agent receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 24: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears have the speed receiver they’ve been looking for to add to their receiving corps. According to the NFL Network they have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Ted Ginn Jr.

Ginn Jr. is 35 years old and he has lots of mileage on him, but he is still one of the fastest players in the NFL. Last season with the Saints he had 30 receptions for 421 yards with two touchdown catches.

Ginn has also been a prolific kick returner during his career averaging 22.5 yards per kick return with three going for touchdowns, but he did not return kicks the past couple seasons.

For his career he has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns. His 15,685 totals yards in his career ranks 25th in NFL history.

The Bears have two reliable receivers in Allen Robinson II and Anthony Miller and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, but no other proven receivers behind them and none with blazing speed.

With the addition of Ginn Jr. the Bears will also have one of the best stables of kick returners in history with Ginn Jr., Pro Bowler Patterson, and Tarik Cohen.