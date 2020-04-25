Bears draft Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson in second round

PALO ALTO, CA – OCTOBER 06: Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Utah Utes returns an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter of their NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) –The Bears have another candidate to replace Prince Amukamara at cornerback. They used their second second-round pick Friday evening on Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson was a second team AP All-American last season as a junior despite playing with a torn right labrum.

In his three years at Utah had had 102 tackles, 1 sack, 7 interceptions, 28 pass breakups and he scored 7 touchdowns.

At the NFL combine he ran a 4.50 40-yard dash and he had a 36.5 vertical leap. He’s 6’0 and 190 pounds.

Scouting reports praise his athleticism, speed, toughness, and aggressiveness. The downside with Johnson is he’s had trouble with his shoulder. He’s had three surgeries on it.