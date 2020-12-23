Beloit native Caldwell interviews for Texans’ coaching job

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Beloit native Jim Caldwell could find himself back on NFL sidelines again in 2021. On Monday he interviewed for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans.

Caldwell last was on the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins in 2018. In 2019 he served as a consultant with the Doplhins. He has been out of coaching this season.

He has had two stints as a head coach previously. He coached the Colts from 2009 -2011. Two of those three teams finished with winning records. The 2009 team reached the Super Bowl where it lost to the Saints.

Caldwell was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. Three of those four Detroit teams posted winning records. Two of those teams made the playoffs, but Caldwell was fired after a 9-7 non-playoff season in 2017.

Caldwell’s overall record as a head coach in the NFL is 36-28.

Caldwell attended Beloit Memorial High School where he starred in football as a defensive back and a kick returner. He was on the 1972 team that went 9-0. He also was on the 1972-73 basketball team that won a state championship.

Caldwell will turn 66 years old in January.