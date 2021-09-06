Chicago Bears sign receiver Breshad Perriman

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 27: Breshad Perriman #19 of the New York Jets carries the ball in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, ILL. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears’ roster continues to evolve as they move into the first week of the regular season. Monday they signed free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Perriman has spent five seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers and Jets. Last season with the Jets he had 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Perriman was a first round draft ick by the Ravens five years ago out of Central Florida. He’s known for his speed. He’s averaged 16.5 yards per catch during his career.

To clear a roster spot the Bears on Monday waived linebacker Josh Woods.