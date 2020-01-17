Dean Lowry thinks Packers are more than prepared for 49ers this time around

Dean Lowry and his Packers teammates are finishing up preparations for Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the second time already in Lowry’s young career that he has played in an NFC Championship game.

The last one in 2017 in Atlanta didn’t turn out well. The Packers lost that one 44-21. Green Bay most recently lost to San Francisco earlier this season 37-8. Lowry said they’ve put the game in the past and are more than ready for their second opportunity.

“We watched the tape and we think overall it’s behind us,” Lowry said. “We watched it more for personnel and kind of how they were attacking us. I think since then, both teams have gotten a lot better, especially on our end. We’re playing a lot more efficient football. We’re communicating very well and just overall, I think we’re playing at a high level, so it’ll be exciting.”

The Packers have not lost since that game. Lowry believes the thumping in some way drove the guys, made them work harder and ultimately made them a better team.

“Playing out there in San Francisco obviously showed us how they were playing at that level, so it inspired us to get better each week in practice, and I think it’s showing off now,” Lowry said. “Since then, we haven’t lost, so I think it’s really a testament to just the work ethic and just the guys in the locker room.”

Players and coaches typically like to treat every game like it’s just another game, but it could be hard to do that when you know a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

“This is different, definitely,” Lowry said. “You feel it this week in practice. There’s a different kind of energy. Guys are locked-in and focused. This is a big opportunity. Not many times do you have a chance to play in an NFC Championship game in a great environment [like] San Francisco. We’re excited. This is going to be a great game.”

This is Lowry’s second NFC Championship game. He never forgets the disappointment and the hurt after their loss in Atlanta.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, just getting that far in the playoffs,” Lowry said. “I think this team is different. It’s a closer team. We’re deep. We have a lot of talent this year on our team, so we’re excited. It’s going to be a big game. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, so we’ll be ready.”

The list of Rockford area football players who have played in the Super Bowl is a short one. It includes Freeport’s Preston Pearson, Rockford East’s Ira Matthews and of course, Byron’s Sean Considine. Now Lowry hopes it’s his turn.

Remember, you can catch the NFC Championship game this Sunday on FOX39. Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m.