Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with teammates after making an interception in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16. Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl. Bridgewater was under duress most of the game and finished with 216 yards passing and two interceptions. The Panthers had their three-game winning streak snapped while Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter.

“It’s hard to explain the feeling that we have in this locker room, the 5-1 for this team right now,” said Head Coach Matt Nagy. “That’s not easy to do. I told our guys that we’re fighters. We have a bunch of fighers on this team, guys that fight to the end in all three phases.”

Foles said there are no style points in football.

“Well I’ll first say would you rather lose pretty or win ugly. I think that we’d rather win ugly. I think that’s the common thing, I think it tells you a lot about our team, is this who we are offensively?” said Foles. “We want to improve, we want to get better, we want to have rhythm but ultimately in the NFL it’s about winning games.”