Former Bears return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson expected to sign with Falcons: report

CHICAGO – The Bears may be in the market for a new return specialist.
According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Cordarrelle Patterson is on the verge of a deal with the Falcons
Patterson did not confirm he’s signing with Atlanta, but it sounds like his days at Halas Hall are over.
In his two seasons in Chicago, Patterson did a little bit of everything. He rushed for 335 yards and touchdown on 81 carries. He caught 32 balls for 215 receiving yards. But, his biggest impact was on kickoff returns, where he racked up 1,842 yards and two Pro Bowl selections.