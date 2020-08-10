Former Rockford Lutheran standout and Iowa TE Nate Wieting joins the Dolphins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If Nate Wieting makes it onto an NFL roster this season it won’t be with the Browns. It could be with the Dolphins.



The Rockford Lutheran graduate and former Iowa Hawkeye tight end was cut by the Browns Sunday, but Monday he was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins.

Wieting went undrafted in April, but immediately after the draft he was signed by the Browns as a free agent. At the time the Browns thought they might need a tight end because veteran David Njoku was demanding a trade, but Njoku recently changed his mind.

Wieting started nine games for the Hawkeyes last season. He had ten receptions for 117yards. He was valued for his blocking ability.

The Dolphins don’t exactly have overwhelming talent at the tight end position. Their best tight end is Mike Gesicki. He had 57 receptions for 570 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. The other tight ends on the roster are former Bear Adam Shaheen, Chris Myarick a second-year player from Temple, former Notre Damer Durham Smythe now in his third year, and rookie Bryce Sterk out of Montana State.