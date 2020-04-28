Harlem graduate McKinney discusses his NFL shot with the Tennessee Titans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Harlem Huskie Anthony McKinney is going to get a shot at the NFL. The big offensive tackle who played college ball the last two years at Texas Christian University has signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

McKinney started nine games at left tackle for the Horned Frogs as a junior and 11 games this past fall as a senior.

He discussed his NFL opportunity with me in a phone conversation from Texas Monday afternoon. Click on the media player to hear that interview or continue reading.

((SCOTT)) How pumped up are you for this opportunity with the Titans.

((ANTHONY MCKINNEY)) “It’s, first of all I want to thank God for the blessing that I get this opportunity. I know that only a handful of people get picked up in the draft. The fact that I still got a phone call afterwards and teams are interested in me it’s just a blessing in itself. I’m excited and pumped up and ready to go.”

((SCOTT)) Did you know the Titans were interested in you?

((MCKINNEY)) “I had suspicions here and there. I happened to be getting calls all week so I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen. I was trying to ask my agent if he knew anything and he didn’t know who was going to pick me up either, so our hearts were racing. It’s just a guessing game.”

((SCOTT)) The Titans have perhaps the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry. How impressed are you with him and how great would it be to have an opportunity block for that guy?

((MCKINNEY)) “Just to have the opportunity to be a part of an organization is just enough for me, and Derrick Henry and all the other running backs in the league they’re all elite. There’s no scrubs in this league so every week you’ve got to produce and put on and it’s a job. It’s going to be one heck of a ride especially once I get in that locker room. I think that’s when it’s really all going to start to kick in.”

((SCOTT)) Do you know anybody on the team or on the coaching staff?

((MCKINNEY)) “I do not no anyone personally but I do have coaches who have former players on the team, so lots of connections.

((SCOTT))You were not invited to the NFL Combine, so there was an opportunity there to open some eyes, so how worried were you that without that combine exposure you might get overlooked?

((MCKINNEY)) “As a matter of fact I wasn’t worried at all because that’s what made the story even better. I’d rather be that guy who slipped in last minute, you know that dark horse than just that one who got a phone call the third round. I’m just really excited and overwhelmed and, yeah it’s going to be one heck of a blessing.”

((SCOTT)) Your story is an incredible one because pretty much at Harlem you were locked-in as a wrestler as your primary sport. It wasn’t until late at Harlem, your last couple years where you really got involved in football. Did you ever imagine back in your Harlem days that you would one day put on an NFL uniform?

((MCKINNEY)) “Ha-Ha…no, no I did not. Like I said that’s just what makes the story unique. Just looking back and seeing how far this story has progressed from where I started to where I am now, I’m just only getting started baby! I’m not finished yet.”

((SCOTT)) You’ve still got a lot of hard work ahead of you, so what’s your training strategy like here during this pandemic? Will you workout back at school at TCU? Are you going to workout somewhere else? How are you going to get yourself in shape here?

((MCKINNEY)) “Right now with everyone slowly starting to slip back into their normal routine, I don’t know about up in Illinois, but down here the governor of Texas let up on restrictions a little bit. Gyms are going to start opening back up. As of right now I’m using parks around the area. They only thing they haven’t closed at TCU is the sand volleyball courts, so now I’m over there doing agility and stuff like that.”

((SCOTT)) Looking at TCU’s roster last year they’ve got you listed a 330lbs. How much do you weigh right now?

((MCKINNEY)) “Not 330 that’s for sure. I’m about 305, 308 in between there, but it’ll all take care of itself once I get back on the nutrition plan.”

((SCOTT)) It sounds like you’re a lean, mean, machine. Was that the goal to lose so weight or are you just going to pack it right back on?

((MCKINNEY)) “No, I think my body was just kind of like,’Nope let’s just get rid of this weight for a little bit. I don’t know. I’m not complaining because I do feel more athletic and leaner and just better every day overall for some reason.”

((SCOTT)) Well Anthony I know the Huskies’ fans up here are super excited for you. We’re all going to be rooting for you, so good luck to you!

((MCKINNEY)) “I just want to say to the 815 I appreciate all the love and support. Thank you all, and I’m not finished yet.”