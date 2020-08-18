Hicks eager to return to football after 2019 injury

Lake Forest, Ill. (WQRF/WTVO) — Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks has been a force to be reckoned with throughout his career. After suffering an elbow injury against the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 of last season, Hicks was forced to miss the remaining 11 games of 2019.

As the upcoming NFL season quickly approaches, Hicks will enter his fifth year with the team. Through his first three, he had started all 48 games.

“It does feel good to get back out there,” Hicks said.

When it comes to training for the start of a season, Hicks said you can never be too prepared.

“No matter what you do in the offseason you can never get in football shape,” said Hicks. “It’s an entirely different world when you’re running around and hitting guys and you’re doing those different football type movements.”

Without Hicks, the Bears still wound up with a top-five defensive unit, thanks in part to players like Eddie Goldman stepping up. Earlier this offseason, Goldman announced he is opting out of the 2020 season, making Hicks role even more important.

“I would put Eddie Goldman up against any Nose Tackle in the league as one of the best to do it,” said Hicks. “He just has this natural football fuel to him and I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a person. He will be missed around the building.”

At this stage of his career, Hicks uses his internal drive and passion to motivate himself to get better.

“For me my personal motivation is myself. I want to make sure, I want to make sure that my time playing the sport that I love, that I’ve given the majority of my life to is worth something,” said Hicks. “Taking all the wisdom that I’ve garnered over these past years and applying it. That’s my motivation. It excites me.”