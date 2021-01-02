Injury cuts short Robinson’s first NFL season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars leaves the field after losing 39-29 to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — James Robinson’s brilliant rookie season in the NFL is over. He’s been ruled out for the Jagaurs’ final game on Sunday against the Colts due to his ankle injury.

It’ll be the second straight game the Rockford native and Rockford Lutheran graduate has missed. The two missed games will cost Robinson a shot at making more NFL history. He needed only 34 more yards to catch former Colt Dominic Rhodes for the most yards rushing in a season by an undrafted rookie.

As it is Robinson finished the season with an impressive 1,070 yards rushing. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry and he scored seven touchdowns rushing. He also had 49 receptions for 344 yards and three more touchdowns. All of those numbers are even more impressive when you consider he accumulated them on a very bad 1-14 Jaguars team that had three different quarterbacks in and out of the lineup all season.

Robinson did set one NFL record by becoming the fasted undrafted rookie to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He did it in his first 13 games. He also set the record for the most total yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie with 1,414.