Jaguars confident Rockford native Robinson can do the job

FILE – Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (38) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. s stunning as Leonard Fournette’s departure was from Jacksonville, his replacement might be equally surprising. Jacksonville expects to split the bulk of the work between second-year pro Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Whether or not Rockford native James Robinson is nervous about his NFL debut this Sunday we might never know. He’s been shielded from the media so far by the Jacksonville Jaguars since he made the final roster and he was named first-string at running back on the depth chart.

But while Robinson hasn’t spoken to the media yet, his coaches and teammates have had plenty to say about him.

Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden told reporters via Zoom Wednesday that he’s impressed with Robinson’s business-like approach. “He’s a no-nonse guy. He really is. I’ve tried to get under his skin a little bit. I ask him if he’s nervous every day. He is a very poised individual, no nonsense. He’s ready to go.”

Gruden also likes Robinson’s toughness, but the real test comes Sunday when Robinson runs against a ‘live’ NFL defense for the first time.

“We’ll see when Sunday hits the first time we give him the ball, the first time there’s a third-and-one or we’ve got to get a yard we’ll see how he does,” said Gruden. “We have every indication that we’ve seen in training camp that he can handle it. He can handle the workload. He’s tough. He’s strong. He’s got great vision. He can explode through holes. We’ve been impressed with him.”

Jaguars’ quarterback Gardner Minshew also had praise for Robinson Wednesday. “Man he’s a great guy! He’s coming in, he’s gained all the respect of all the older guys. He came in and knew his stuff. He took the responsibility that he had and proved he’s deserved it.”

Robinson was signed as a free agent by the Jaguars after he went undrafted in April. He led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in rushing last season while gaining 1,917 yards for Illinois State University. He also scored 18 rushing touchdowns.

At Rockford Lutheran High School in Illinois Robinson set the state’s all-time rushing record with 9,045 yards and 158 rushing touchdowns.



While Robinson is listed on the Jaguars’ first unit, he’s expected to share the running back role with veteran Chris Thompson and second-year back Devine Ozigbo.

The Jaguars will host the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, noon CT.