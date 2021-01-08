James Robinson a finalist for NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 22: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — Time will tell if Rockford native James Robinson is the NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but we know for certain he will be in the hunt.

Friday the NFL announced that Robinson is a finalist for the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. If Robinson were to win it he’d be the first undrafted player in NFL history to do so.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also had 344 yards receiving giving him 1,414 total yards from scrimmage, the most ever by an undrafted rookie. His numbers would have been higher had he not missed the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury.

The other finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year are Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington defensive end Chase Young. The winner will be announced during Super Bowl week.

Fans can vote online for Robinson at https://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year. Or to vote on Twitter tweet James Robinson or @Robinson_jamess with the hashtag #PepsiROY



Voting runs through January 25th. The award winner is selected entirely by the fans.