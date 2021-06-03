James Robinson adjusting to new high-profile teammates in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVO/WQRF) –NFL OTAs are going on all around the league. That includes Jacksonville where Rockford’s James Robinson is going through his first OTA’s with the Jaguars.

Robinson didn’t have the opportunity to go through on-the-field OTA’s last year because of the pandemic. Everything was done virtually. That didn’t stop him from finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,070 yards as a rookie, but he’s glad to have the actual OTA experience this year.

“It gives all of us an opportunity to learn the offense more. If you’re just doing it on your own, you’re not really getting the work that you need and there’s certain coaching points that we need to know and just having OTAs and being here it helps out a lot.”



It’s a whole new world for Robinson in Jacksonville this year. When last season ended, he was quite possibly the biggest name on the team. Now the Jaguars are loaded with big names starting with new head coach Urban Meyer and top draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Robinson is still getting to know Lawrence.



“Watching him play he can throw the ball really well. He’s got some speed on him too…I mean he’s a great guy. He’s just fun to be around.”



Robinson also has Tim Tebow as a teammate, at least for now, and Tebow is drawing a lot of attention, and there’s another big name first round draft pick from Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Etienne’s presence could mean fewer touches for Robinson next season. Robinson says the two of them though have a good relationship.



“Oh it’s great, I mean, he asks questions all the time. He’s a good guy to talk to and, I mean, just great. Him and Trevor coming in it’s just great.”



The Jaguars also added veteran running back Carlos Hyde in free agency. So does Robinson have any concerns about how the three of them will mesh in the backfield?



“I think we’ll mesh very well. We’ve all just been trying to learn the offense right now, but as we get in training camp we’ll see. I’m sure it’ll work out well.”



Robinson has already impressed Urban Meyer.



“James Robinson is one of my favorite guys,” said Meyer Thursday during a press conference. “I can’t name a harder worker right now on our team and that started in January all the way through whatever it is, June now, so I love that guy.”

Robinson says he has spent the offseason working on getting faster.