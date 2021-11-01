James Robinson day-to-day with heel injury

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 31: James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the field during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native James Robinson could be back on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. Urban Meyer told reporters Monday that Robinson is day-to-day with a bruised heel.

The injury happened late in the first quarter Sunday in the Jaguars’ game against the Seahawks. Robinson was chased out of bounds after catching a screen pass, and he injured the heel when he put the brakes on trying to stop his momentum.

Robinson had gotten off to a fast start up to that point. He carried the ball four times for 22 yards, and he covered 17-yards on the pass play on which he was injured.

Meyer was asked if he might play it cautious with Robinson this week to avoid aggravating the injury.

“Certainly if it’s a structural or something that can get worse you know, it would be, but I don’t believe it’s that,” said Meyer. “I know it’s not that.”

Medical tests Monday revealed that there was no structural damage to Robinson’s foot. So far this season Robinson has rushed for 482 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He’s scored five touchdowns.