James Robinson earns All-Rookie team honor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars leaves the field after losing 39-29 to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Postseason awards are beginning to come in for James Robinson. Tuesday afternoon the Rockford native and Jacksonville Jaguars’ running back was named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

Robinson was one of two running backs named to the team. The other is Colts running back and former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor.

Robinson signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last April. He surprised many people by rushing for 1,070 yards in 14 games. He also accounted for 1,414 yards of total offense plus ten total touchdowns rushing (7) and receiving (3).

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbet was named the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year and Washington defensive end Chase Young was named the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.