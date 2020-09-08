James Robinson first on Jaguars’ depth chart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — James Robinson has not only made the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, he is their first-team running back going into their regular season opener this week.

Robinson is listed number one on the team’s first depth chart that was released by their PR department Monday. He is ahead of second-year player Devine Ozigbo and 8-year veteran Chris Thompson. All three of them are expected to see action picking up the slack with the release last week of Leonard Fournette. The running back position has been complicated by the fact that second-year back Ryquell Armstead was place on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Robinson is part of a huge youth movement by the Jaguars. They had 16 rookies on their 53-man roster. 12 of them were draft choices. Robinson is one of four undrafted rookies.

Robinson rushed for more than 1900 yards last season at Illinois State. In high school at Rockford Lutheran he set the IHSA all-time rushing record with 9,045 yards.

The Jaguars will open with a home game Sunday against the Colts at noon CT.