James Robinson scores two touchdowns, but Jaguars fall to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 30: James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, spoiling Urban Meyer’s Ohio return.

Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals (3-1) overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit. Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Cincinnati had two quick scoring drives to open the second half. Rockford native James Robinson’s second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to tie it again.

Another methodical drive set up the kick by McPherson, who has the winners in two of Cincinnati’s three wins.

The Jaguars scored in the first half on a 6-yard plunge by Robinson and a 7-yard keeper by Lawrence.

It could have been worse for Cincinnati. Lawrence was stopped by linebacker Logan Wilson on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with under a minute left in the half.

Lawrence was 17 for 24 for 204 yards.

Tyler Boyd had nine receptions for 118 yards for the Bengals. Uzomah had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 78 yards.

Robinson finished with 18 carries for 78 yards. He also caught one pass. Former Boylan Titan Dan Arnold, playing in his first game for the Jaguars at tight end caught two passes for 29 yards. The Jaguars are 0-4.