James Robinson up for another NFL award

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson is up for another award. He’s one of seven running backs who have been nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award.

Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles Robinson rushed for a career high 119 yards and one touchdown. He also hauled in a touchdown catch and he added a two-point conversion run. Robinson now ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing this season with 481 yards. He’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He’s on a pace to rush for 1,099 yards this season.



Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has been very impressed with his rookie running back. Marrone praised Robinson after the game Sunday. “He’s really done a great job. You talk about a guy that’s young, the plays he makes and the things he does are, it’s not like a rookie. The effort that he plays with is really…you probably don’t get as good of a feel for it watching a game on TV than when you’re on the sideline. How hard he plays. I thought that play where he scored on the pass and was able to take the ball and get it on the pylon, I mean for a young running back…he’s a guy that plays like a veteran.”

Robinson has already been honored once this season by the NFL. He was named the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.