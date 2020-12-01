James Robinson up for NFL’s Rookie of the Week honor

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to their game against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson is having an amazing rookie season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Amazing enough to be nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week honor again Tuesday. It’s the fifth time this season he’s been nominated for the honor.

Robinson is coming off a game against the Browns last Sunday when he rushed for a career high 128 yards. He has now rushed for 890 yards this season which currently ranks him third overall in the NFL. He also has totaled 1,170 yards from scrimmage.

The way he’s producing Robinson could be headed for a much larger honor. In a few weeks he could be named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl team. It’s easy to make a case that he’s deserving based on the stats mentioned above. What’s even more impressive is he has put up those numbers on a bad 1-10 Jaguars’ team and opposing defense know Robinson is the Jaguars’ top option on offense.

Fan votes will make up one-third of the voting for the Pro Bowl squads this season. Coaches and players will also vote.

If you would like to vote for Robinson for Rookie of the Week you can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/

To vote for Robinson for the Pro Bowl click on the following link:

https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl/ballot/offense/rb/