Lions don’t ‘franchise’ former NIU Huskie Kenny Golladay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-- The first major question mark of the Bears offseason remains to be answered, the quarterback position, but the second one has been answered. The Bears have placed the 'franchise tag' on receiver Allen Robinson.

That move will prevent Robinson from becoming a free agent. It also means the Bears have a few more months to try to work out a long-term contract with Robinson. Robinson will be paid $18 million this coming season. His three-year, $42 million deal expired at the end of last season.