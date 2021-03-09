ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Kenny Golladay is about to hit the NFL’s free agent market. The Detroit Lions erased any doubts of that Tuesday when they decided against putting the ‘franchise tag’ on him.
Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions only two seasons ago in 2019 with 11. But injuries have plagued him in three of his four NFL seasons. Last season he played in only five games. He had 20 receptions and two touchdown receptions.
When healthy Golladay has been a premier playmaker. In 2018 and 2019 he topped 1,000 yards in receiving.
Lions don’t ‘franchise’ former NIU Huskie Kenny Golladay
