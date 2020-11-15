Lowry-Packers win 815 Bowl

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — It was the first-ever meeting in an NFL game between two Rockford natives. Call it the 815 Bowl. Rockford Lutheran graduate James Robinson suited up for the Jaguars against Rockford Boylan graduate Dean Lowry and the Green Bay Packers.

It was Lowry and the Packers who prevailed 24-20. The Jaguars came in with only one win on the season and that was back in their opening game, now eight losses ago. Robinson had a productive day. He carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards. He also had two touchdowns called back due to penalties. It was Robinson’s third 100-yard rushing game this season and his second-highest total this season behind the 119 yard effort he had against the Chargers three weeks ago.

Lowry was not credited with a tackle, but he did bat down a pass when he pressured Jake Luten with 2:21 to play as the Jaguars were trying to march for a game-winning score.

There were some big plays in this game. Aaron Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 78 yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that put the Packers up 7-3. The Jaguars later countered with a 91 yard punt return for a touchdown by Keelan Cole. Before the half was over Rodgers scored on a five-yard touchdown run and Mason Crosby nailed a 39 yard field goal to put hte Packers up 17-10.

In the third quarter Cole scored again for the Jaguars on a 12-yard pass from Luton making it 17-17. The Jaguars then took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 31 yard field from McLaughlin.

But Rodgers led the Packers downfield. When they got in the red zone he fired a high pass that only Davanta Adams could catch and he did for a six-yard t ouchdown with 9:03 to play. The Packers led 24-20 and they made that lead hold up.

The Packers are now 7-2. They strengthen their hold on the NFC North lead. The Jackson are 1-8.