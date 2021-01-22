My Take: Championship Sunday picks & enamored with Hammerin’ Hank

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) -- In life, there are certain firsts that you just don't want to miss. On Sunday, one of those moments is set to unfold when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for the first time in the postseason.

"Bottom line is we've got to play our best football game against a really well coached team, with a bunch of stars, so it's going to be a great challenge for us," said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.