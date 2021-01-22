ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Only one iconic quarterback will be celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl Sunday night following the Brady-Rodgers matchup. Either way Packers’ fans will be sweating this one out and NFL fans everywhere will be on the edge of their seats watching this one.
Plus some thoughts on Hank Aaron on the day the baseball world was left with a big hole in it.
My Take: Championship Sunday picks & enamored with Hammerin’ Hank
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Only one iconic quarterback will be celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl Sunday night following the Brady-Rodgers matchup. Either way Packers’ fans will be sweating this one out and NFL fans everywhere will be on the edge of their seats watching this one.