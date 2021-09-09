My take: On the Packers and this NFL season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers have fallen one win short of reaching the Super Bowl each of the last two years. Is this the year that they’ll get over the hump?



Which teams will be the best teams in the AFC and the NFC? Can anyone in the NFC North challenge the Packers. And how will the Packers and the Bears do in their opening games on Sunday?



Get my predictions here by clicking on the media player.