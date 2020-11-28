Nagy, Bears name Trubisky starter for Sunday against Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears passes the football in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but coach Matt Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky. The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak. Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.

“This move, and where we’re at right now with Mitch starting, is a great opportunity in two ways,” said Nagy. “He’s worked hard this time that he’s been the backup to be prepared for if and when this time happens. Whether it’s through availability or injury.”