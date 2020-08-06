Nagy’s philosophy for 2020: ‘Expect the unexpected’

(WQRF/WTVO) Lake Forest, Ill. — Earlier today Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy spoke with the media for his weekly press conference.

Nagy said the team is having to adjust to the many differences they will face throughout the year.

“Expect the unexpected,” said Nagy. “Just never know. Every single day for the rest of the season, we’re going to get a call it’s either somebody’s on the list or they’re not.”

The deadline for players to decide to opt out is tomorrow at 3 p.m. CST. So far, two Bears players have already announced they will forego playing this season, Defensive Lineman Eddie Goldman, and Safety Jordan Lucas.

The Bears signed Lucas this offseason to a one-year deal.

“If you choose to opt out, we’re going to support you. If you choose to go forward, we’re going to support you,” said Nagy. “They weren’t easy decisions and we had good conversations with [Goldman and Lucas] and you can call both of them right now and find out the support that they have from us as an organization is 100 percent all in.”

When it comes to the team’s outlook for the season, there is one thing in particular Nagy want’s everyone to focus on:

“Selfless not selfish.”

The third-year Coach said all members of the organization are self-policing the use of masks.

“For us, we are just understanding that we are taking this very seriously. The mask deal is real. Whether it’s a player, coach, or staff member, we walk by and everybody in this building has the authority to tell you to get your mask up.”