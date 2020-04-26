ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran graduate and Iowa Hawkeye tight end Nate Wieting will get an opportunity to make his NFL dream come true. The self-described NFL junkie will be signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
Wieting shared his feelings on the opportunity in a phone interview with Eyewitness News. To hear that interview click on the media player.
Nate Wieting discusses his NFL shot with the Browns
