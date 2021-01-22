NFC Championship preview: Rodgers vs. Brady will steal the show

FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) — In life, there are certain firsts that you just don’t want to miss. On Sunday, one of those moments is set to unfold when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for the first time in the postseason.

“Bottom line is we’ve got to play our best football game against a really well coached team, with a bunch of stars, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The two teams met in Week 6 of the regular season down in Tampa, with the Buccaneers blowing out the Packers 38-10. The Bucs scored 38 straight points after Rodgers and the Packers went up 10-0. Following that game, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was filled with emotion.

“Them guy’s didn’t deserve to be on the field with us because we’ve got too much talent, and the main this is we always have fun,” said White.

On Sunday, we’ll find out whether that is true or not.

But Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said the two teams have made many improvements since they met nearly three months ago.

“That game’s history,” said Arians. “They’re a different football team and we are too.”

Unlike their meeting in Tampa, this rematch will be held at Lambeau Field, The first NFC Championship game Aaron Rodgers has hosted in his soon-to-be five appearances. But, the Bucs are not afraid of being the away team.

“We’ve won two playoff road games, and we’re going to have to win a third if we want to continue playing,” said Brady.

There will be no shortage of offense in this matchup. Both quarterbacks have their go-to targets, none more so than Rodgers and Packers receiver Davante Adams.

“When you go against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, you got to play it differently,” said Adams.

Without question Rodgers and Brady are two of the best to ever step out on a football field. When the age old debate of ‘Who’s the GOAT?’ is brought up, Adams wants to let everyone know where he sides.

“In my mind [Rodgers’] the GOAT regardless of how many Super Bowls are won,” said Adams. “But just for the world to shut them up we’re going to go out there and get him one more.”

When Brady left the AFC for the NFC, fans of football had hoped this matchup would unfold in front of them. Including Rodgers.

“I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility, and I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him one more time,” said Rodgers.