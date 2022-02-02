Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus names three key assistant coaches

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced the hiring of Alan Williams as defensive coordinator, Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach and Chris Morgan as offensive line coach.

Williams brings 30 years of coaching experience to Chicago, including 21 seasons in the NFL. He joins the Bears after spending the past four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ safeties coach, his second stint with the club after previously serving as the defensive backs coach for 10 seasons (2002-2011). He has additional stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001), Minnesota Vikings (2012-13) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

Borgonzi joins the Bears with 16 years of coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the NFL with stops in Indianapolis (2018-21), Tampa Bay (2014-17) and Dallas (2011-13). Most recently, he spent the past four seasons with Eberflus in Indianapolis coaching the linebackers.

Morgan recently completed his first year as Pittsburgh’s assistant offensive line coach in 2021. Morgan, who has coached in two Super Bowls, will be in his 14th season as an NFL offensive line coach in 2022. He arrived in Pittsburgh after a six-year stint with Atlanta (2015-20), where he served as the Falcons’ offensive line coach for all six seasons, including one as run game coordinator (2018). Morgan was also an assistant offensive line coach in Seattle (2014), Washington (2011-13) and Oakland (2009-10).

Under Eberflus, Williams and Borgonzi, the Colts were the only NFL defensive unit to be ranked in the top-10 in scoring, run defense and takeaways in each of the past two seasons. From 2018-21, the Colts finished in the top-10 in the NFL in run defense and takeaways. They also ranked in the top-10 in scoring defense in three of their four seasons with the organization and were the least penalized defense in the league in 2019 and 2021. In the past three seasons, the Colts have finished in the top-10 in run defense and reached the playoffs in two of the last four seasons (2018 and 2020). Last season, the Colts were tied for third in the NFL with 19 interceptions.