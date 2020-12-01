Bears’ five-game losing streak weighing on Matt Nagy

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — The stress and frustration of a five-game losing streak is showing on Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy. It came through multiple times Monday during his Zoom conference with reporters.

The Bears’ hit a new low Sunday night when they lost in Green Bay 41-25…a game that saw them trailing 41-10 after three quarters.

“Whatever it is I know this, we better wake our tails up, every freaking coach on the staff, every player better wake up and start understanding where we’re at,” said Nagy with emotion. “Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency. Know where we’re at. Have some pride in who we’re playing for and why we do this.”

“Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing and our guys know it. I’m not telling you something they don’t know.”

Nagy even sounded a critical tone towards his defense which rarely has happened since Nagy took over as head coach.

“They understand that yesterday isn’t who we are. That’s not our identity on defense, and so they’re big boys. They can handle it. Trust me they’re at a point where they’re going to agree with everything that I’m saying.”

Not only did the defense allow 41 points, it failed to get a single sack or a single hit on Aaron Rodgers.

As for the job Mitch Trubisky did at quarterback Nagy said Monday that it was a mixed day.

“Is there good in there? Yea there’s good. He made some great third-down throws for first downs. He made a great fourth-down throw. The touchdown at the end of the second quarter was a hell of a decision and a great athletic play that he threw to A-Rob…were there other things in the game that he can get better at? Absolutely!”

Nagy wasn’t ready to announce Monday whether or not Trubisky would be the guy at quarterback again this Sunday when the Bears host the Lions.

“I’m not there yet. I think for us we’ve got to, again see where Nick’s (Foles) at, and we want to just kind of keep evaluating things…but I thought that personally from what he played and how he played yesterday and the situation we were in that I don’t see why not.”

As for Nagy’s job security he circled around that topic. “I can’t worry about that right now. What I have to do is make sure that I, I make sure we do whatever we’re not doing and get it fixed and we get it right. I have to worry every single day about being the leader for these guys and for this team.”