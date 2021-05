Bears get four primetime games and Thanksgiving Day game

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears runs off the field against the Washington Redskins in the second half at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears 2021 season is set. The complete schedule has been released. It includes four primetime games, two on Sunday night and two on Monday night. The Bears will also be in action Thanksgiving Day.

2021 BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK / RADIO

Sat., Aug. 14 MIAMI DOLPHINS Noon Bears Network

Sat., Aug. 21 BUFFALO BILLS Noon Bears Network

Sat., Aug. 28 at Tennessee Titans 6 p.m. Bears Network

2021 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK / RADIO

Sun., Sept. 12 at L.A. Rams 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Sept. 19 CINCINNATI BENGALS Noon FOX

Sun., Sept. 26 at Cleveland Browns Noon FOX

Sun., Oct. 3 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX

Sun., Oct. 10 at Las Vegas Raiders 3:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 17 GREEN BAY PACKERS Noon FOX

Sun., Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 31 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Noon FOX

Mon., Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 7:15 p.m. ESPN

BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 21 BALTIMORE RAVENS Noon CBS

Thur., Nov. 25 at Detroit Lions 11:30 a.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 5 ARIZONA CARDINALS Noon FOX

Sun., Dec. 12 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 p.m.* NBC

Mon., Dec. 20 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Dec. 26 at Seattle Seahawks 3:05 p.m. FOX

Sun., Jan. 2 NEW YORK GIANTS Noon CBS

Sun., Jan. 9 at Minnesota Vikings Noon* FOX

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

Home Games in ALL CAPS