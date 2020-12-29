Bears hope to complete their regular season comeback with a win over the Packers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 27: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Mitchell Trubisky #10 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguarsat TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears are hoping to cap off their late-season redemption tour with a playoff-clinching win over the Packers this Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. A fourth straight win would put them in the playoffs.

No one could have foreseen this coming a month ago when the Bears had lost six straight games, but they’ve since strung together wins against the Texans, the Vikings and the Jaguars. The biggest surprise has been the offense putting up 30+ points in four consecutive games.

Matt Nagy is proud of the way his guys have persevered. “For us to be able to fight back to this point right now, because as we know three to four weeks ago it wasn’t looking like this, but our players and coaches have battled. We’ve all now together put ourselves in a position where you win a footbal game, the last game of the year, and you’re guaranteed to be in the playoffs if you win, so that part’s exciting.”

Emotions will be high Sunday for both teams. The Packers will be trying to clinch the number one seed for the playoffs in the NFC. Nagy says the Bears need to channel their own emotions in a positive way.

“I think what you can’t do is you can’t fall into that deal where you just, you hype the game up so much that you play different. You can’t have that.”

The Bears have already lost once this season to the Packers. That was November 29, loss number five of the Bears’ six-game losing streak. The Packers jumped all over the Bears leading 27-10 at halftime and 41-10 after three quarters.

“You look back to that game and they got after us from the very first play of the game,” said Nagy during his Monday Zoom Conference. “That’s one of those games that you just, you never want to have. It happened and now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to learn from that as coaches and as players. Why did that happen?

It happened in part because the Bears lost the turnover battle 3-0. The Bears’ defense not only didn’t sack Aaron Rodgers, it didn’t record a single hit on him. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, which has been par for him this season in what’s likely to end with an MVP award.

“When you have a quarterback like that that has seen every defense possible, is ultra-talented like he is it’s, it’s just another level right now where he’s at,” said Nagy.

The Bears three-game winning streak has caught the attention of Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur.

“We’ve got a great opponent coming up that’s really on a hot streak right now. Nothing matters to this point other than going down to Chicago and battling against a team that’s really hot.”

Catch the game Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on Fox 39 in Rockford.