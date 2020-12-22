Bears’ Mack, Patterson named to NFC Pro Bowl team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 06: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Matt Nelson #67 of the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO) –Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson have been voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Mack is headed to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl after being selected three times as a member of the Oakland Raiders from 2015-17 in addition to three straight selections as a member of the Bears (2018-20). The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads the Bears with 8.0 sacks in 2020 and also has one interception for 33 yards. A constant presence in the backfield, Mack has 49.0 quarterback hurries, which is tied for second-best in NFL, matching Shaquil Barrett (TB) and trailing only Aaron Donald’s (LAR) 51.5. Through 14 games, Mack’s three forced fumbles are tied for the fourth best total in the NFC.

Mack, now earning his third Pro Bowl selection in Chicago, becomes the eighth Chicago linebacker to gather at least three Pro Bowl honors, joining George Connor (4), Joe Fortunato (5), Lance Briggs (7), Brian Urlacher (8), Bill George (8), Dick Butkus (8) and Mike Singletary (10).

Patterson was standout performer all year as a return specialist and is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and fourth overall after being selected twice as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 and 2016. Patterson, who led all NFC kick returners in 2019, once again holds the top spot in the NFL in both kick return average (29.4) and yards (942). He also remains one of four players in the NFL and the only player in the NFC to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

In addition to his single-season accolades in 2020, Patterson also made NFL history in Week 10 versus Minnesota after opening the second half by recording a franchise-record breaking 104-yard kickoff return, eclipsing Gale Sayers’ 103-yard touchdown against the Steelers in 1967. It was Patterson’s eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown, which tied the NFL record in the Super Bowl era with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

Mack and Patterson represent the 16th and 17th Bears selected to the Pro Bowl since the start of the 2016 season under general manager Ryan Pace. They’re also Chicago’s 13th and 14th selections since the beginning of the 2018 season under Matt Nagy.

While the 2021 Pro Bowl was previously scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, this year’s event will instead take place virtually, with players going head-to-head in Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 21 video game. EA SPORTS and the NFL will create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. These virtual games will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms. Additionally, for players of Madden NFL 21, EA SPORTS will be dropping new Pro Bowl content in-game so that players worldwide can play out the AFC vs. NFC matchup themselves.